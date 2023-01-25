WALL TOWNSHIP — The township committee Wednesday honored three youth sports teams for their outstanding athletic accomplishments.

Mayor Timothy Farrell presented a proclamation honoring Wall Township’s Dortmund Soccer 10-year-old premier league, led by coach Raymond Wealth. The team won the state championship in November 2022, and had an undefeated record. The committee also presented the team with an honorary letter from the New Jersey State Legislature.

The committee also honored the South Wall Softball U10 and South Wall Baseball U10 champions, both District 11 Little League champions.

