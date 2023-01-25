BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio has announced his retirement as of Jan. 31, and was honored by the mayor and council for his years of service at the Tuesday, Jan. 24 council meeting.

Mayor John Ducey said, “We will be losing our police chief next Tuesday as Jan. 31 is Chief Riccio’s last day. It is a great day for Chief Riccio and his entire family, but a hard day for all of us here in Brick Township, who you have helped keep safe for over 36 years and all the last years serving as chief, leading the best police department in the entire state.”

Chief Riccio, a township resident, has been a member of the Brick Police Department since Aug. of 1986.

“Over the years I’ve watched the department grow and evolve into an amazing department that is today filled with some of the most dedicated and professional officers law enforcement has to offer,” he said Tuesday.

“Over my many years spent in law enforcement I’ve witnessed many tragedies. I’ve seen people at their worst times and their best. As difficult as a career in law enforcement can be, it can also be very rewarding, when it is you or your partner that is able to save a life or help someone in need.’

