BELMAR — Councilwoman Maria Rondinaro announced an extension of the deadline for the New Jersey Anchor Tax Program to Feb. 28. during Tuesday’s borough council meeting.

In November, Gov. Phil Murphy announced an extension to Jan. 31 of the application deadline for the property tax relief. The state has also extended the program to tenants who had previously been ineligible because their rented units are under PILOT [Payment in Lieu of Taxes] program.

“There has been another extension, Ms. Rondinaro said Tuesday. “Deadline is now Feb. 28.”

The latest extension will afford more time for New Jersey residents to prepare for the requirements so that they can take advantage of the “sizable tax relief,” she said.

