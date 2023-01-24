FREEHOLD — The Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections and Board of Elections said it is awaiting a Superior Court order to conduct a full recount and recheck of the November 2022 election votes in four municipalities due to a “human procedural error” in election system software caused a “duplication of results.”

According to a joint statement released by the two offices, a discrepancy on the voter tallies was detected in the four municipalities, including Belmar, with an election outcome in only one, Ocean Township, impacted by the error.

The statement said that the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, “on behalf of the Monmouth County Board of Elections and the Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections Office, filed an emergent application in Monmouth County Superior Court to ask for a full recount and recheck of the four towns [Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township, and Tinton Falls] affected by Election Systems and Software’s election software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice. The integrity of the voting process remains the top priority of Monmouth County Election Offices.”

According to the statement, a non-partisan council election in Ocean Township “was affected due to USB flash media being loaded twice into the results reporting module. This isolated incident occurred due to a human procedural error. An audit of the system yielded this information.”

Results showed that Steve Clayton defeated Jeffrey Weinstein by 20 votes, 3,523 to 3,503. Clayton recently took office in January. However, the new tally shows that Weinstein was ahead by one vote.

The new voter tallies showed discrepancies in six of the 466 districts of Monmouth County: Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township, and Tinton Falls,” according to the county election offices.

Jim Bean, a former Belmar borough councilman, said last week that he discovered an apparent double count of 311 votes in results reported by the county for the borough’s November 2022 mayoral race and notified Monmouth Council elections officials. The county elections board had reported that 2,512 votes were cast overall, but separate vote counts for the two candidates on the ballot totaled 2,823. A single write-in vote was also reported, bringing the total reported vote count to 2,824.

The November election resulted in a change of administration in Belmar, with Democrat Gerald A. Buccafusco unseating Republican Mayor Mark Walsifer, 1,467 to 1,356.

