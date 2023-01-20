BRIELLE — The Brielle Women’s Club gave 30 boxes and bags of donated food and household items to the Wall Branch Of Emmanuel Cancer Foundation this past week.

The Emmanuel Cancer Foundation [ECF] “provides New Jersey families facing the crisis of pediatric cancer a place to turn for comfort and support through professional in-home counseling and a uniquely tailored package of assistance – all free-of-charge,” as stated on its website.

The ECF is the New Jersey Women’s Club charity selected by the New Jersey President for all Womens Club’s to support, according to Brielle member Joan Morse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All the Women’s Clubs in the state are doing things by collecting food, donating backpacks before the school year starts, donating toiletries and anything that a family might need,” explained Ms. Morse.

Over December, Ms. More explained that the Women’s Club members started to collect materials and food and were able to give them the donations just this past week.

Ms. Morse said she is now hoping to collect gifts that people got over Christmas that they might not need or want, so they can donate them to the foundation and the families it supports, as well as toiletries.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.