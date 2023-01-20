POINT PLEASANT BEACH — On the morning of Jan. 16, Point Pleasant Beach Police Department officers responded to Dunkin Donuts on Rt. 35 South at approximately 8:22 a.m. for a report of attempted vehicle theft, according to a press release from the department.

The victim had stated that he was in Dunkin Donuts and, when he came out, he saw the suspect opening the door of his vehicle. As the victim approached, the suspect got into another vehicle and fled northbound on Route 35.

There was no altercation between the victim and the suspect[s], and the suspect[s] is believed to be from the North Jersey area.

The police reported that the vehicle the suspect fled with was stolen out of Pennsylvania. Brielle and Monmouth County police and The Ocean County Auto Theft Task Force were also alerted of the incident.

The investigation, according to the release on behalf of Police Chief Robert J. Kowalewski, is ongoing at this time.

At a borough council meeting on Jan. 17, Councilman Doug Vitale, who serves as the council liaison for the police department, further reported that the vehicle was unlocked when the driver had gone into the store, and although nothing was taken, it is still unclear if the suspects were looking to steal the vehicle or the belongings inside the vehicle.

“All residents– please be aware of your surroundings at all times,” Councilman Vitale said, later adding, “Please lock your vehicles and homes at all times.”

