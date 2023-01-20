LAVALLETTE — The issue of stray cats was once brought up at the mayor and council meeting on Jan. 17, with three residents stating they are willing to help the borough with a trap and release solution.

During public comment, a Brick resident asked if the borough had plans to start a trap-and-release program in the borough for the feral cat situation.

Mayor Walter LaCicero noted that Tuesday night’s meeting agenda included signing an animal shared-service agreement with Seaside Heights to extend the contract for a few months, while the borough’s animal control designee is still being trained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resolution read, “extending the shared service agreement for Animal Control Services with the Borough of Seaside Heights for a period of six months through June 30, 2023.”

He also stated that the borough has posted on social media sites that they are looking for volunteers, and is starting to accumulate a few individuals that are willing to help.

“The borough itself is not going to take on that project. We are looking for citizens, as they have in Brick Township, to take care of that problem,” said Mayor LaCicero.

“If you know anybody in Lavallette or you would like to volunteer your services, we would be happy to have you.”

Council President Anita Zalom also announced she has been in contact with Popcorn Park, and they explained to her if the cats are not considered “feral” they may be eligible for adoption.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.