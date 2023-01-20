MANASQUAN — Manasquan Elementary School [ME] has many scheduled activities to ensure the student body “… builds a strong school community and promotes positivity, kindness and acceptance.”

That’s the goal described in a press release recently issued by the Manasquan School District. Invoking the “Warriors” team name used by the district’s athletic teams, each monthly activity is dedicated to promote “a certain quality that the Warriors are proud to embody.”

The monthly themes are as follows: October, Warriors are Respectful; November, Warriors are Grateful; December, Warriors are Peaceful; January, Warriors are Unique; February, Warriors are Kind; March, Warriors are Honest; April, Warriors are Empathic; May, Warriors are Creative; and June, Warriors are Courageous.

The traits are taught in lessons by the Climate and Culture Committee. The committee is made up of first-grade teacher Carmen Rodriguez, school counselors Harmony Schwier and Fatima Mulroy, and Pre-K Principal Jackie Puleio. The group organizes lessons, activities and decorates bulletin boards to display each month’s trait and the work the students have done to exemplify what it means to be a Warrior.

To encourage students to exude “Warrior” behavior, the students and staff can fill out a “Warrior Shoutout” acknowledgment slip when a student has demonstrated an act of one of the nine traits. The slips get placed into a container in the cafeteria, where at the end of each month, a few names are drawn for a chance to have Pancakes with the Principal. This event is hosted by Ms. Puleio and the counseling team, according to the press release. Students who receive a “Warrior Shout Out” also end up in the school’s “Warrior Way” Newsletter.

