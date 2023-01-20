BRIELLE — Award-winning author, Sadeqa Johnson, is returning for a ticketed Meet the Author event at the Brielle Public Library on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m., to talk about her newest novel, “The House of Eve.”

Ms. Johnson has received awards such as the National Book Club Award, the Phillis Wheatley Award, the USA Best Book Award for best fiction and has been highlighted in tops reads lists by NBC News, Good Housekeeping, Christian Science Monitor, Reader’s Digest and more.

“The House of Eve” is a historical fiction novel about two young women, Ruby Pearsall and Eleanor Quarles, in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

It was described as a “fast-paced, harrowing story that hinges on what it means to be a woman and a mother, and how much one is willing to sacrifice to achieve her greatest goal” on Ms. Johnson’s website.

The novel, which comes out Feb. 7, dives into ideas and themes including motherhood, love, heartache, friendship, social class, colorism and women’s lives during that period in time.

Ms. Johnson explained that the novel was inspired by her grandmother’s life, having her mother at age 15 out of wedlock during a time when women did not have many choices and were shamed for actions such as these.

“I started to think about choices that women had to make during this time for survival,” said Ms. Johnson.

