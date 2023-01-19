BELMAR — Every year, the Belmar Library strives to promote and preserve the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – the principles of non-violence, freedom, fairness, equality, selflessness, education, leadership, nation-building, forgiveness, vigilance and hope – through its selection of books to read for all ages and across all genres. This year will be no different.

A line up of book titles this month and in the months to come, leading up to the Black History Month, has been carefully selected to highlight the importance of history and the practical wisdom books lend to the nation and its people. The variety in the selection also fosters love for reading and literature in both avid readers and beginner readers who are trying to find the right book that may spark their interest.

Residents are encouraged to check out these titles and explore other topics that may fall under the same genre by asking their Belmar librarian to find other titles that belong to the same subject. Applying for a library card is easy by filling out a form found on their website or simply by asking help directly at the library during their visit. A photo ID or utility bill may be required to obtain a card.

The new hours of operation for the library this year are: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The books on Dr. King available at the library are: David L. Chappell’s “Waking from the Dream: The Struggle for Civil Rights in the Shadow of Martin Luther King Jr.”; “I Have a Dream” with foreword from Coretta Scott King; “Martin Luther King Jr. and the March on Washington” by Frances E. Ruffin and Stephen Marchesi; “Martin Luther King Jr. : Let Freedom Ring” by Michael Teitelbaum, Lewis Helfand and Sankha Banerjee; “Be A King: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream and You” by Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrated by James E. Ransome.

