The Spring Lake Heights borough council Tuesday authorized the municipality to apply for a grant that would be used for a park improvements project.

Mayor Christopher Campion said the borough is seeking $125,000 to resurface the basketball and tennis courts in Joseph E. Robertson Park, off Allaire Road.

The resolution, approved unanimously, follows an announcement by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) of the newly created Local Recreation Improvement Grant. Councilwoman Sara King, chair of the Legislation and Grants Committee, introduced the measure.

According to the state website, the grant can be used to improve and/or repair public recreation facilities, and was created because “community facilities are imperative to outdoor recreation and community resources are critical for mental and physical health.”

Requirements to be met by the borough to qualify for the grant include a proposed budget for their improvement project and proof of property ownership for the site to be improved.

