MANASQUAN — Borough “beautification” was at the forefront of Tuesday’s borough council meeting as Councilman Brian Holly introduced his idea to bring more plant life into the borough.

“We don’t really have a downtown that really kind of sparks,” Mr. Holly said. “I thought we would try to sneak some money into the budget to start a beautification committee.”

Councilman Holly said he has discussed his plans with Nancy Jordan of the Sea Lavender Garden Club who wants to begin the process of beautifying Manasquan.

“I really applaud the leadership about beautification,” said Ms. Jordan. “This is our 30th year of service to the community around issues of beautification.”

“Right now we’re talking about the South Street parking lot,” Councilman Holly said. “Took the trees down there … widen that area a bit, bring in some plant material there, and redo that parking lot.”

Councilman Holly went on to say that he would like to plant greenery along Main Street as well and any parks in Manasquan.

He also expressed enthusiasm about sprucing up Abe Voorhees Plaza.

“I think we can add a really nice landscape to that area,” he said. “Maybe … build another gazebo down there… holiday events would be more centralized. And I think we could have a little bit better presence of trees and shrubbery there that isn’t.”

“The Plaza and downtown I think could use a little bit of life,” he said.

