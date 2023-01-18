SPRING LAKE — The borough council Tuesday rolled-out its priorities for 2023, including the streamlining of municipal services, management of the budget, and developing actionable steps for a more sustainable future.

Chris Willms, the Borough’s Code Enforcement officer, presented the council with a community development plan to drive Spring Lake toward a paperless future. Mr. Willms announced the department’s upcoming launch of Spatial Data Logic, a municipal management software that “helps bridge the gap between municipalities and their constituents.”

The online software will allow residents and commercial buyers to address property concerns, apply for sales and rental certifications, and check the status of zoning applications with the click of a button.

Mr. Willms proclaimed the software to be “a tool for any type of development within the community.”

The council announced that there will be no increase on beach tag prices for the 2023 summer season despite rising inflation. Badge prices will be: Adult, $110; senior, $80; and daily, $12. Councilman Brendan Judge reported that the cost of pool badges will be higher this year due to inflation, increased maintenance costs, and higher wages for seasonal workers.

