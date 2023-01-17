BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Manchester resident, Harry Bray Jr., 35, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident that occurred last week in Brick Township, resulting in serious bodily injuries to a female victim, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio have announced in a press release.

Mr. Bray was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Brick Township Police Officer Michael Miller was out on patrol around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 and observed a vehicle with two flat tires in a parking lot area off of the Cherry Quay Road Bike Trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officer Miller found a female victim on the ground near the vehicle, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.