BRICK TOWNSHIP — Stephanie Wohlrab was again named president of the Brick Township Board of Education at the board’s Jan. 5 reorganization meeting.

The Brick Township School District consists of 12 schools and over 8,400 students.

New board members Frances DiBenedictis and Madeline Iannarone were sworn in to the board.

Ms. DiBenedictis received 9,958 votes and Ms. Iannarone received 11,362 votes in their bids to become members in the November election.

During the process of selecting the president, both Ms. Wohlrab and Ms. DiBenedictis received nominations.

Ms. Wohlrab was nominated by Nicole Siebert and Ms. DiBenedictis was nominated by Ms. Iannarone. Member Victoria Pakala seconded the nomination of Ms. Wohlrab.

