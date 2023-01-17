BRICK TOWNSHIP — Michael Stallworth, 35, of Seaside Heights, pled guilty before state Superior Court Judge Lisa A. Puglisi to aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in Brick Township in 2021.

Sentencing for Mr. Stallworth will take place on Feb. 24 and the prosecution will be recommending a prison term of seven years, subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act.

On July 26, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., officers of the Brick Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the ShopRite on Route 70 in Brick to a male victim with apparent stab wounds to his back, according to a press release from the Ocean County Prosecutor.

The victim, a 44-year-old male, was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he was treated for his injuries and released.

