BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Board of Education honored former member Melita Gagliardi for her six years of service on the board, at the Jan. 5 reorganization meeting.

Ms. Gagliardi served two full three-year terms on the board of education and did not run for reelection in the November election.

According to Superintendent of Schools Thomas Farrell, Ms. Gagliardi served as vice-president of the board for four of her six years that she was a board member.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We say it all the time, sometimes this is a thankless job and it is a volunteer job, but we know your time and effort sitting on committees and sitting through all of the meetings made this district a better place,” said Mr. Farrell.

Ms. Gagliardi was presented with a plaque at the Jan. 5 meeting.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.