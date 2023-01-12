WALL TOWNSHIP — Campi Dental is entering a fourth generation of service to patients in Monmouth and Ocean counties with a focus on new dental technologies and philanthropic initiatives.

The family-owned practice was established in 1933, by Dr. John G. Campi DDS, who also started the Boys and Girls Club of Asbury Park that same year. Today, the practice is owned by third generation partners, John G. Campi III, DMD and Joseph G. Campi.

Dr. Jack Campi and Dr. Joe Campi, as they are known to their patients, have also carried on the family’s dedication to community service, as well as dental health, through their initiative, Campi Cares.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Campi team is committed to a minimum of ninety hours of community service, participation in a local home-building project with Coastal Habitat for Humanity, and new scholarship opportunities, with more details to come.

“Our practice is not only committed to delivering quality dental care but is passionate about supporting the communities in which we practice, and our patients live,” said Dr. Joe Campi.

“This passion for giving back is demonstrated in our actions and how we serve our families, communities, and environment. Campi Cares will continue to grow as we strive to create lifelong value and a positive social impact.”

The two partners are also celebrating the loyalty of their patients through the years.

“We are incredibly grateful to our patients for entrusting us with their dental care, and we look forward to serving the community of Wall Township and beyond for many more years to come.” said Dr. Jack Campi.

Campi Dental is located at 2041 Highway 35 in Wall Township and online at

campidental.com. A detailed timeline documenting their near century in business can be viewed on their website at campidental.com/about-us/90-years-of-campi-dental.