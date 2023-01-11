BELMAR — A major item of discussion during the Belmar school board meeting on Jan. 5 was the board’s plan to offer free transportation home for Manasquan High School students who reside in Belmar but stay late for after-school activities like sports practice.

Superintendent Jimmy Alvarez laid out the collaboration between Belmar and Manasquan School Districts in the purchase and use of NJ Transit train system tickets, which will offer students free transportation from Manasquan to Belmar for after-school activities and sports.

Mr. Alvarez explains why this collaboration is ripe for implementation, saying, “Currently, there is no late bus from Manasquan to Belmar. With the current state of the school transportation industry, a regular after-school bus route is very difficult to secure, not to mention, incredibly cost prohibitive. This new pilot program gives students and families a viable and reliable transportation option if they are unable to get home any other way. We are hoping more of our students stay for sports, clubs, activities and extra help.”

He said that the train tickets will foremost help Belmar and Lake Como students who need “alternative forms of transportation to get home.” Ticket budget will be at $2.25 each, adding that they can avail of it everyday so long as they are legitimately active in after school activities. He also explained to the board that tickets that are not used can be reused.

The collaboration will put the Belmar district in charge of purchasing tickets from its school transportation budget, while Manasquan High School will be in charge of distributing tickets to students who are staying after school for extracurricular activities and sports. An initial purchase of $900 for 400 tickets at $2.25 each has been made, and both schools are excited to begin using those tickets.

