AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The first meeting of the year kicked off with a colorful discussion about the sewage problem that has been occurring around Marine Pl. and 5th Ave. The sewer lines have clogged multiple times, including on Dec. 23 of 2022 and New Year’s Day.

The incidents have left residents in those areas fearing that their basements will flood with sewage. Several Avon residents brought their concerns to the Commissioners demanding them to fix the problem because they “cannot live like this”.

The Commissioners acknowledged that this has been an ongoing problem and they are doing everything they can to fix it. The borough has just received alarms to set up in the sewer lines so that a blockage can be alerted right away. The alarms will be installed in the sewer line along Marine Pl, as that is where the blockages occur most frequently.

A few residents asked for the alarms to be placed in the sewer line along 5th Ave. because there have been clogs there as well, but the Commissioners explained that they have limited alarms and installing them in the 5th Ave. line would prevent awareness of blockages on Marine Pl.

The Commissioners have also ordered an investigation by the borough’s Engineering Department to get to the bottom of what is causing the blockages, and what is the best solution to prevent them. The engineer will send a robot into a manhole on Marine Pl. with a camera attached. The camera will go down 500 feet into the sewer and record a video for a span of one to three days. With the footage, the engineer will have a better understanding of the situation.

Screens will be put into place to catch some of the items that are damaging to the sewer. As of now, the Sewer Department speculates that the blockage is caused by grease and various types of rags, paper towels, and other kinds of wipes flowing into the sewer.

One frustrated resident asked the engineer if they are able to install a pump in the sewer line to flush out the blockage, and he responded that there are already pumps “that help get the flow up elevation and continue on by gravity.” He went on to explain that the department needs more information before they can find a definitive solution.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_CS]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.