BRIELLE — The zoning board of adjustment heard testimony Tuesday night on a new application for a major subdivision that would create 12 single-family dwellings at 704-708 Rathjen Road and 801 Schoolhouse Road. The hearing will continue on Feb. 21.

The applicant, Roger Mumford Homes, is seeking approval for 12 residences with two related accessory lots.

The property totals over seven acres and is located on the southwest side of state Route 35 and north of Rathjen Road. It is within the borough’s single-family residential R-2 zone, where existing Lot 3 is vacant and Lot 7 contains a two-story single-family dwelling.

Construction details include extension of Rathjen Road with water, sanitary sewer and storm drainage facilities and landform modification.

The plans call for a creation of a number of stormwater management basins to mitigate stormwater discharge on-site as generated from state Route 35.

The applicant’s attorney, Michael Rubino, stated that this is phase one of the application, in which the applicant is asking for interpretation of certain code provisions and whether or not they apply to this application.

