AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The restaurant that will take the place of the Avon Pavilion will soon be getting a new name and a new menu under the lease granted to Liam Moloney by the borough’s board of commissioners.

At a welcoming event hosted by the commissioners for Mr. Moloney and his family, on Jan. 5, the restaurateur said the establishment will continue to be operated as a fine dining establishment with breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as a boutique and snack bar. But it will have new chefs, a different menu and a new name, which has not yet been announced.

Mayor Bonanno called the location a great spot in a beautiful town and said the board of commissioners are all looking forward to the opening of the new restaurant and its new name.

It won’t be the first name change at the location, which was operated as the Avon Pavilion for more than 33 years by Rob Fishman and his wife Michelle, who announced in a social media post last year that they would not be renewing their lease at the borough-owned facility.

The place was called Skopa’s in 1970, Scotty’s in the early 1980s, and Hutchinson’s in the late 1980s before the Fishman’s named it the Avon Pavilion, Mr. Fishman pointed out in a more recent post.

With the Fishman’s opting out, the lease was put up for auction by the borough and Mr. Moloney was the high bidder among nine participants, the commissioners announced.

He was awarded the Avon lease after submitting the high bid of $180,000 annually, with a yearly increase of five percent during the five-year term of the agreement. After five years, the borough has the option to extend the lease.

