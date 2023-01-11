Mary Frances Barone – Marchese, of Neptune, passed away peacefully at her home on January 7 in Neptune. She was 95 years old.
The active energizer bunny‘s last employment, up until and into her 90s, was waitressing and hosting at Carmela‘s Luncheonette in Neptune.
Mary enjoyed playing pickleball with her friends
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a
subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>