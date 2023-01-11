BRIELLE — Madaly Jones was unanimously selected to continue serving as the board of education president during the board’s annual reorganization meeting held on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

“I would like to thank my fellow board members for electing me as the president of the Brielle Board of Education. I have learned that this role carries a huge responsibility and I am humbled that my fellow board members are intrusting me in this position,” said Ms. Jones, who has served on the board since 2011.

“We were faced [last year] with unexpected, but not unprecedented like the pandemic, circumstances that required us to take a step back, assess the situation, plan and then carry it out. One of those being the retirement of Chris Carlson, after being here for 15 years successfully.”

Ms. Jones explained that in the upcoming year, the board will focus on two goals: hiring a permanent superintendent/ principal and restructuring the central office.

“The children of Brielle are under our care, and we are charged with the duty to ensure that they receive the best education possible,” she said.

