BRIELLE — The Borough of Brielle has announced a new contract for the provision of trash collection services that will change the curbside collection schedule and make backyard collection an additional expense that residents will have to arrange with the carting provider, Suburban Disposal.

“The Mayor and Council recognize that this is a major change for our residents, but there are two months [January and February] to prepare with any inconvenience offset by the overall cost savings,” the announcement states.

Effective on March 1, 2023, Brielle residents on most collection routes will be required to place their trash containers at the curb on Monday or Thursday. Residents are advised to review the schedule on the borough website to determine which day will apply to them.

“The list of streets will tell you if your collection is on Monday or Thursday,” the announcement states. “But as a general rule, the [current] Monday and Tuesday routes will now be done on Monday and the Thursday and Friday routes on Thursday. There are some minor modifications so it is advisable to review the street list to be sure that you place your trash out on the right day.”

Residents who wish to continue receiving “backyard collection” are informed that they must now contact the Suburban Disposal at: https://www.suburbandisposalinc.comprovider “in order to to choose the plan that works best for them.

“There is a cost for this service and residents who utilize this additional service shall be direct billed for the added cost based on the plan that they select,” the borough advises.

Borough officials cite increased trash collection costs to the borough as the reason for the changes, noting as well that such costs are included in the annual capped two-percent municipal budget increase permitted by state statute.

