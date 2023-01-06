BRICK TOWNSHIP — Heather deJong was unanimously elected as president of the Brick Township council during the 2023 municipal reorganization meeting on Tuesday.

Andrea Zapcic was unanimously elected as vice president.

Councilman Derrick Ambrosino, who nominated Ms. deJong, said, “Heather has faithfully served on the Brick Township Council since 2014 and during this time she has accrued immense experience that her fellow council members reply upon.”

Ms. deJong is the community relations specialist for Meals on Wheels of Ocean County, and is also responsible for the agency’s fundraising initiatives, as well as for cultivating corporate and government relationships.

Councilwoman Lisa Crate, who nominated Ms. Zapcic as vice president, said, “She has always been a guiding force for me and her knowledge about this town and her love of this town has always been an inspiration to me. She is so kind and just embodies everything that I believe the council really holds true and what we want for the council of Brick Township.”

