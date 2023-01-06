LAVALLETTE — Issues raised by Mayor Walter LaCicero about the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office’s control and review of Lavallette police will be resolved with the department and its chief, according to Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Responding to complaints made by Mayor LaCicero during a Dec. 27 interview with The Ocean Star, Mr. Billhimer denied telling the mayor, “I could walk into any police department in Ocean County any time I want and take it over and I don’t have to tell you why.”

Mayor LaCicero had attributed the statement to Mr. Billhimer, saying it had been a response to his efforts to get a fuller explanation of the prosecutor’s decision to take command of the Lavallette police department following the retirement of its former chief, Colin Grant.

In a statement emailed after the Dec. 29 edition went to press last Thursday, Mr. Billhimer called the mayor’s quote “completely untrue. I never said that.”

He also touched on the mayor’s complaint that the borough has since been kept “in the dark” about the ongoing command and review of the department’s operations by his office, saying the mayor’s concerns “will be resolved through the borough’s police department” and current Chief Christian LaCicero.

“The Lavallette PD is comprised of some excellent law enforcement officers; we have every intention of working with each one of them, including Chief LaCicero, to make sure the department is in the best possible shape to ensure their collective ability effectively perform necessary law enforcement functions,” Mr. Billhimer said.

