BRICK TOWNSHIP — The investigation into the homicide of a Brick Township who was shot in Neptune Township remains ongoing, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

The victim was identified as Terrance D. Johnson-Simmons, 34, of Brick Township.

Neptune Township police were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. on Monday to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, the police found Mr. Johnson-Simmons had sustained a gunshot wound; he was later pronounced dead at the scene.



Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Christopher Guy at 800-533-7443, or Neptune Township Police Officer Kristopher Daly at 732-988-8000.

