AVON-BY-THE-SEA — William Bing was unanimously elected as the president of the Avon Board of Education during the board’s 2023 reorganization meeting Wednesday.

Mr. Bing, who was reelected to a second three-year term on the school board in 2021, has been an Avon resident since 1983 and lives in the borough town with his wife and two children.

He attended Green Mountain College where he earned a bachelors of arts degree in communications. He earned a masters degree in health care administration from The Bloustein School of Public Policy and Planning at Rutgers University in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two new members were also sworn during the meeting: Jane Losinger, who previously served a one-year unexpired term in 2018, and Marny Requa.

Kristin Scrabis-Fletcher was elected as the board’s vice-president, also unanimously.

[more_CS]

[more_Avon]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.