SEA GIRT — Bishop William Stokes [Episcopal Diocese of New Jersey] will visit the Church of St. Uriel, the Archangel, 219 Philadelphia Blvd. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Bishop Stoke will first preside over the 10 a.m. mass, which which will include the institution of Father Jesse Ray Lassiter as 10th rector of St. Uriel’s. Father Lassiter was named to the position on July 1, 2022.

Father Lassiter will then present Bishop Stokes 12 candidates, ages 12-20, for the Sacrament of Holy Confirmation. The twelve have participated in weekly Confirmation classes, which included instruction focused on Holy Communion, Salvation and Church History, the Bible, Prayer and The Book of Common Prayer. One adult will also be presented for Reception into the Anglican Community.

During his visit, Bishop Stokes will also bless St. Uriel’s new columbarium, which added 32 niches for the interment of cremation ashes.

To commemorate the day, a reception will follow in Hulbert Hall.

Mass is celebrated at St. Uriel’s every Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Each Wednesday, the rosary is said at 9 a.m. followed by Mass at 9:30 a.m. Father conducts a Bible study immediately afterwards and again at 7 p.m.

For more information on services and events, visit the church website, urielsg.org, or call the parish office at 732- 449-6173, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

