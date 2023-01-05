WALL TOWNSHIP — Christine Steitz was unanimously selected as president of the Wall Township Board of Education for 2023 at the board’s reorganization meeting on Monday night.

Ralph Addonizio, who had served as president during 2022, made the motion to nominate Ms. Steitz. Mr. Addonizio described Ms. Steitz as “an incredible board member who does all of her homework and is just great for the district.” She had joined the board last year, following a resignation by another BOE member.

Ms. Steitz is also a former vice president and co-president of Old Mill Home & School, former co-president and current member of the Wall Intermediate School PTO. She has also served on the Wall district’s Curriculum and Technology Advisory Committee and the Finance and Facilities Advisory Committee.

Adam Nasr was unanimously named vice president, following a nominating motion by fellow BOE member Kristen Hodnett.

The meeting also included swearing in ceremonies for incumbents Ralph Addonizio and Thomas Buffa as well as for Kathleen DiGiovanni, a write-in candidate who received 1,139 votes in the Nov. 8 general election.

Following her selection, Ms. Steitz thanked her predecessor, saying that Mr. Addonizio, “managed trials that could not have been imagined” and had been “willing to step into the glare of a very hot spotlight and accept leadership. I look forward to his next term and appreciate his dedication to the town”.

