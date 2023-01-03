BRIELLE — Timothy Shaak was elected as borough council president during a virtual mayor and council reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

After Mayor Thomas B. Nicol asked the council to organize and elect a president, Mr. Shaak was nominated and unanimously agreed upon by the council.

He will be succeeding Councilman Michael Gianforte, who served as council president for this past year.

This will be Mr. Shaak’s fourth time serving as council president, with his last time being in 2020. He has served the council since 2001, when he was appointed to fill an unexpired term.

Councilman Gianforte and Councilman Cort Gorham started their new three-year term in 2023, with both members being re-elected in the November general election.

Mr. Gianforte will be serving his fourth term, while Mr. Gorham will be serving his sixth.

