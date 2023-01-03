POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Department has announced an arrest made at the Amethyst Beach Motel after responding to a report of a man with a knife attempting to break into a hotel guest’s room.

On the night of Dec. 15, officers arrived at the scene, and, upon arrival, the suspect had already fled. He was described as a male, wearing a face covering and a dark-colored sweatshirt.

According to the victim(s), the suspect attempted to force his way into the room but could not get in because of the chain lock on the door. The suspect then began to try and cut the chain off the door with the knife he had. After not being able to get in the room, the suspect left the motel.

After an investigation done by Patrol and the Detective Bureau, the agency was able to identify Evan Menconi, 37, of Point Pleasant Beach, as the suspect. Mr. Menconi has been charged with Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purposes.

Mr. Menconi turned himself in without incident and was lodged at the Ocean County Jail pending a hearing.

