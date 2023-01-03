BAY HEAD — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Bay Head joined churches across America on Dec. 24 in celebrating the Candle-Light Service, a tradition observed by the church to welcome the birth of Jesus Christ.

Head Pastor Reverend Nicole Hamilton led a gathering of more than 30 congregants, adults and children, in lighting candles to create “The Peace Light.”

For the first time since 2,000, the candles at St. Paul’s — as well for the same ceremony at Harvey Memorial UMC in Point Pleasant — had made a 6,000 mile journey from the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

From Bethlehem, they were brought to Austria, before making their way to America, through JFK International Airport and finally delivered to both churches with help from the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America.

The lighting of the peace candles echoes the message of Christmas: to usher in light and keep that light going.

“Once the light is lit, we just have to keep it burning.” Rev. Hamilton said, referring to the shared effort of both churches.

The uniqueness of the journey and service of the Peace Light candles is that although churches across the world celebrate the Candle-Light service on Dec. 24, the Bethlehem candles only make it to a few churches.

