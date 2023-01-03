BRADLEY BEACH — Meredith DeMarco was named Borough Council President during the governing body’s 2023 Reorganization Meeting on New Year’s Day, at which she and Jane DeNoble were sworn in as new members.

Also sworn in were re-elect council members John Weber and Al Gubitosi.

As council president, Ms. DeMarco succeeds Tim Sexsmith, one of two incumbents defeated in the Nov. 8 general election. The other defeated incumbent was Randy Bonnell.

Mayor Larry Fox, who introduced the motion leading to Ms. DeMarco’s selection as president, applauded the new composition of the council, saying it is no longer “one dimension, one gender, or one generation.”

Ms. DeMarco, who is currently employed in the clerk’s office of East Windsor Township, has over 15 years of experience in local government, having served two governors, two congressmen and numerous state and local elected officials.

