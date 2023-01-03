Marilyn Powell, 81, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Born in and formerly of East Orange, she has lived in Point Pleasant since 1973. Marilyn was a member of Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church and was an avid dog lover and walker.
She was predeceased by her parents, Horace “Dick” Powell
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a
subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>