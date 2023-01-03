David Bernard Mostowy, 29, of Haddon Township formerly of Point Pleasant died suddenly on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at home from unexpected health complications. David worked as a nuclear engineer at Q E D Systems in Philadelphia, PA up until his passing. He was a graduate of Point Pleasant Boro High School where
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a
subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>