BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Council approved an ordinance to establish electric vehicle charging stations, at its Dec. 27 meeting.

Brick Township currently has not announced how many stations the township will be installing as of the Dec. 27 council meeting.

Councilwoman Heather deJong said, “This ordinance is being introduced after review and recommendation from the township’s electric vehicle committee. The township intends to install electric vehicle charging stations on township property.”

The approval of the ordinance allows the municipality to authorize electric vehicle charging stations on township property.

Use of the charging station is currently planned to be free to both publicly and privately owned electric vehicles.

