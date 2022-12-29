Harvey R. Clayton was born in Brielle, NJ, to Elizabeth and Stanley Clayton. They later moved to Brick, NJ. Harvey grew up in Brick and attended Point Pleasant Beach High School, where he met and later married Barbara J. Hurley.
After high school, Harvey joined the US Coast Guard and
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a
subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>