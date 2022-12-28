Susana “Sue” Binaku passed away peacefully at her home in Manasquan on Christmas Day with her loyal grand-dog Reese by her side.
Sue was born in Waltham, Massachusetts on August 25, 1964. She was first generation American with her mom being born and raised in Germany and her father Albania. She grew
