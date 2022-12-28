Olga “Pat” Sanborn (nee Pampanin), 97, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Born in Clifton to the late Joseph and Jenny Pampanin, she summered and lived in Point Pleasant Beach before moving to Point Pleasant in 2001.
Pat worked as a meter maid and crossing guard for the Point Pleasant
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a
subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>