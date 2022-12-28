BRADLEY BEACH — In a special meeting Tuesday, the borough council voted 3-1 to approve an ordinance would ban the construction of hotels in Bradley Beach.

Councilmen John Weber, Al Gubitosi, and Randy Bonnell voted yes, and Mayor Larry Fox voted no.

The ordinance is the product of two years of debate in the borough, when towards the end of 2021, the Bradley Beach Land Use Board was presented with 10 recommendations offered by the Bradley Beach Community Alliance, with the intent to more closely align the town’s master plan with the borough’s zoning ordinances.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.