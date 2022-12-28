AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved a $1.6 million bond ordinance for borough improvements, including repairs to the public pool at 609 Ocean Ave.

The pool will be relined and will receive a set of stairs that walk directly into the pool for Avon’s senior citizens, as well as improvements to the bathrooms and changing rooms.

The pool repairs are to be made in time for the summer,

The public has been requesting the improvements for more than over two years, the Commissioners have noted.

Bond ordinance 22-2022 also includes funding for repairs to the roof of the municipal building at 301 Main St.

