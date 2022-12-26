MANASQUAN — Calling all parents of book lovers. The Manasquan Public Library at 55 Broad Street has announced its children’s activities for the month of January of 2023. The library always has a variety of children’s activities each month. For indoor events, face masks are requested for participants ages 2 and up.

Registration begins Jan. 1 and is available at monmouthcountylib.org.

Beach Babies

This event is available for babies ages 10 to 24 months with a parent or guardian supervising. Beach Babies takes place on Mondays in January of 2023, starting at 10 a.m. Activities include songs, rhymes and lots of reading books.

Music with Miss Cristine

For ages 2 to 5 with a parent or caregiver, this event is set for Monday, Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m. Miss Cristine will provide music and movement.

Toddler Tales by the Seashore

Children ages 2 to 5 accompanied by a parent or caregiver can join the library on Mondays at 11:15 a.m. for stories, songs, crafts and rhymes. On the last Monday of each month, the session will include painting for “Paint Monday.”

Afternoons at the Library

Children ages 4 and up can enjoy a variety of afternoon activities throughout the month of January. Events begin at 3:15 p.m. on Mondays, and registration is required through the library website.

The library will be closed on Jan. 2 and 16 for the holidays. On Jan. 9, the library will be joined by therapy dogs for the kids to pet and read to.

On Jan. 23, the “I Am Special” event will take place which includes painting self portraits.

Jan. 30 will be a celebration of the author, Jenn Brett, with stories and crafts.

Tween Scene

For ages 9 and up, Tween Scene invites all “tweens” to come in for a book discussion, crafts, and some library surprises on Mondays at 4:15 p.m.

Picasso on the Go

This event invites children of all ages to come by the library any time to pick up a craft with directions included to make at home.

Penguin Pointers

Attend this event to see some penguins– this virtual event takes place on Jan. 21 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The Zoom link will be emailed to those who register.

Library hosts holiday party for children

Christmas was definitely in the air at the Manasquan Public Library on Monday during their children’s holiday party. The event featured a magician, Mr. D who put on a magic show for the kids. Jared from Currier’s Magical Mania, a very talented caricaturist, according to Katy Conte, the children’s librarian who organizes the events. Thanks to Jared, each of the 35 youngsters who attended went home with a drawing of themself.

Councilwoman Lori Triggiano and Matt Byrne from the Manasquan Hook and Ladder Co. were responsible for the visit from Santa who posed for photos with the children and asked what they wanted for Christmas. Santa also gifted each child a hat with their name on it and a present.