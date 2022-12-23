WALL TOWNSHIP — On Nov. 29, Braeden Treharne, along with family and friends, gathered to celebrate the culmination of a fundraiser for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. T-shirt sales raised $5,000 for the foundation.

Braeden, a sixth-grader at Wall Intermediate School, has been undergoing treatment for a brain tumor since he was diagnosed in June.

Deana Campisi, a longtime family friend, organized the sale of shirts after his diagnosis to help show support to Braeden.

“We’re very grateful to her,” said Kathleen Treharne, Braeden’s mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

In honor of Braeden’s love for golf and soccer, the logo on each shirt included half of each sport ball in a heart shape, along with the slogan “BStrong.”

The phrase began as a nod to Braeden’s own strength in going through surgery and chemotherapy to treat his tumor.

“A bunch of us kind of put our heads together,” said Ms. Campisi on designing the shirts, using the help of family and friends to pull together the final look.

Ms. Campisi initially offered to have the money from shirt sales go to the Treharne family, but Braeden wanted to donate the money toward research “to help kids like him,” according to Ms. Treharne.

Even before the donation, Braeden has been active in supporting those with his condition.

He donated part of his tumor after the surgery, and provides extra blood to be sent for research on potential new treatments.

“We’ve learned so much through him,” says Ms. Treharne, inspired by her son’s hard work in both battling cancer and wanting to improve the lives of others.

Braeden will be donating the money raised to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, which aids families who are going through childhood brain cancer with resources and support.

Founded in 1991, the organization also funds research on pediatric brain tumors, including projects and clinical trials which aim to develop new and better treatments.

According to Ms. Treharne, the hope is for more targeted methods of treatment to be developed, which could reduce the need for surgeries and chemotherapy which have a long recovery time.

Many members of the community stepped up to help raise the money. North East Printing & Promotions, owned by Ms. Campisi’s brother-in-law, Bob Leete, donated the first 100 shirts to be sold.

Additionally, people gave extra money when buying a shirt, bringing the grand total of money raised to $5,000 dollars.

Family and friends of Braeden Treharne (located in the front center) gathered at Wall Intermediate School to celebrate a fundraiser that raised $5,000, which he will be donating to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. [Photo Courtesy of Deana Campisi]