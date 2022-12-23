TRENTON — The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) Friday announced approval of $29.65 million in stabilization grants to help 42 school districts that are experiencing a reduction in state aid or are otherwise facing a budgetary imbalance.

The announcement includes grants for three school districts in the Star News Group coverage area: Brick Township [$475,640], Belmar [$371,250] and Point Pleasant Borough [$63,206].

Funding for the stabilization aid was made available through a $30 million line item in the Fiscal 2023 New Jersey State Budget.

