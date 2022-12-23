BAY HEAD — Police officers responding to street flooding in downtown Bay Head Friday described it as the worst since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Shoppers were seen wading through the water as they carried their packages from local stores.

The flooding was being attributed to the confluence of heavy overnight rain fall and high tide along the shore.

