BAY HEAD —The Bay Head Fire Department, located at 81 Bridge Avenue, recently had a new weather station installed that is now “on the air.”

In addition to providing weather information needed by the fire department, the new weather station provides a 24/7 close-to-real-time feed of current weather information accessible to the public.

The weather station is a Vantage Pro2 Weather Station, which contains multiple sensors that continuously monitor temperature, humidity, dew point, wind direction and speed, barometric pressure and wind chill/heat index, according to a press release put out by the fire department and the Bay Head Environmental Commission [BHEC],

The incoming weather data is recorded on a “data logger” and every five seconds, the new weather data is uploaded to the internet. Once on the internet, the weather data can be accessed by the public via cell phone apps and/or through public web sites, including websites Weather Underground and Ambient Weather Network.

In the press release, Bay Head Fire Chief Dan Gaestel said, “The weather station allows us to have near real-time, hyper-local weather data right at our fingertips. Being able to get wind-direction and speed while responding to a call helps with pre-planning decisions before arriving on scene. The weather station can also send out alerts to all of the fire officers if certain thresholds are exceeded. These alerts serve as an early warning system to potential flooding or to rapidly changing weather conditions.”

