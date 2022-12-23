MANASQUAN — Residents along several blocks of Manasquan east of the NJTransit tracks awoke to flooded streets Friday morning, following heavy overnight rainfall coinciding with high tides, police said.

Firefighters reported making several early morning rescues of persons stranded by road flooding.

Road-closure signs and pylons were set out along several streets, where flooding was reported as receding by late morning. But more rain is being forecast for Friday afternoon.

The Manasquan Police Department posted the following warning on its Facebook page early Friday:

Due to the rain and current storm that has hit our area the flooding is higher than usual. Please DO NOT drive through high water! If you become stuck you are only putting other people at risk of being hurt to rescue you. If you become stuck please contact Police Headquarters immediately at 732-223-1000 ext 0.

