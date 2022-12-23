BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Police Officer and Humane Law Enforcement Officer [HLEO] Scott Smith spoke to The Ocean Star about the recent rescuing of 180 neglected animals at Arrowhead Park Drive.

Mr. Smith told The Ocean Star that he could not go into too much detail about the incident because it is an ongoing investigation, but he was the first officer on the scene. Two women were arrested Dec. 2 after authorities found the animals in filthy and inhumane conditions in the house they occupied.

“I was the first officer on the scene and it was purely because of my training and experience as a HLEO that we achieved the results we did, rescuing over 180 animals and arresting the alleged violators,” said Officer Smith.

Officer Smith is one of several HLEO for the Brick Township Police Department and has been a Police Officer since 2006. He began as an HLEO in 2019 and is also one the department’s K9 Officers.

